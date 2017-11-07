Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Maulana Masood Azhar's nephew was reportedly killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday.

The JeM terrorist has been identified as Talha Rasheed, who was also acting as a local commander of the Pakistan-based terrorist outfit in Kashmir, ANI reported.

A JeM spokesperson said that two other terrorists were also killed in the encounter. The news agency quoted the spokesperson as saying that one of the terrorists was divisional commander Muhammad Bhai and another one was Waseem, a resident of Drubgam Pulwama.

Reports state that one soldier of the 44 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) also lost his life in the encounter; two other soldiers and a civilian were also wounded. The martyred soldier has been identified as Sham Sunder.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Kandi Aglar village of Pulwama conducted the joint operation.

"Three weapons, including one AK, one M16 rifle and one pistol, besides ammunition were recovered from the encounter site," a police spokesperson said.

The security forces were conducting a thorough search in the region when the encounter broke out.

Masood Azhar had recently claimed the attack on a BSF camp in Srinagar last month, and also acknowledged that his outfit trains terrorists in Pakistan for suicide missions.