Director Praveen Sattaru's Telugu movie PSV Garuda Vega 126.18M starring Rajasekhar, Pooja Kumar, Kishore and Shraddha Das, has received positive reviews and ratings from the audience.

PSV Garuda Vega is a spy action comedy thriller film and director Praveen Sattaru has written the story, screenplay and dialogues in collaboration with Niranjan Reddy. The movie has been produced by M Koteswara Raju and Murali Srinivas under the banner Jyo Star Enterprises. The movie has got a U/A certificate from the censor board and it has a runtime of 2 hours 38 minutes.

Shekhar (Rajasekhar) is an investigative officer with the NIA forces and he is married to Swathi (Pooja Kumar). He has been assigned to investigate Mumbai attack. But his personal life gets involved with his professional. How he completes this deadliest mission forms the crux of the story of PSV Garuda Vega.

Actor Dr Rajasekhar has appeared in never-seen-before avatar and he has delivered brilliant performance, which is the highlight of PSV Garuda Vega. Pooja Kumar, Kishore and Shraddha Das have also done brilliant jobs and they are big assets of the movie. Ali, Adith Arun, Nassar, Posani Krishna Murali, Sayaji Shinde, Prudhvi Raj, Srinivas Avasarala and others have also done justice to their roles, say the viewers.

We bring you some viewers' verdict shared on Twitter. Here is the live updates of PSV Garuda Vega movie review rating by audience:

#psvgarudavega Excellent movie... First half and last 20 minutes episode are . Theater full for rajashekar movie in USA is next level. Positives : First half, Investigation scenes, Grand visuals, Screen play, Chasing scenes,climax episode and Rajashekar act...

#PSVGarudaVega - ok 1st half and below avg 2nd half. Production values are too good. Movie could have been lot better - 2.5/5

#GarudaVega first half report - Praveen Sattaru succeeds in delivering a engaging first half. #GarudaVega final report - An engaging and slick first half followed by a routine typical second half.

#PSVGarudaVega -1stHalf Report-Extraordinary 1st Half.#PraveenSattaru again proved.@ActorRajasekhar @PoojaKumarNY @shraddhadas43

