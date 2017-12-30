Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is currently in India, ready to spend the New Year with family. She is also making appearances on reality shows and other Bollywood events.

Recently, the diva appeared as the first guest on Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty's show India's Next Superstars. In the show, PeeCee revealed that one of her favourite films is rumoured ex-boyfriend Shah Rukh Khan's movie.

The superhit film is Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995). According to Mid-Day, Priyanka particularly likes the scene in which Karan Johar goes to Amrish Puri's shop and gets punched by Shah Rukh Khan.

At PeeCee's insistence, the scene was recreated on the reality show. While Rohit portrayed the character of Puri, Karan played himself, while PeeCee enacted SRK's character.

Later, the actor admitted that she always wanted to smack KJo ever since she saw the movie. She finally got a chance to do it on the TV show.

Earlier, there were reports that Priyanka and SRK had had an affair while shooting for the film Don. Neither actor has talked about it in public, but the buzz was strong enough not to ignore.

Recently, the rumoured ex-flames attended Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding reception. Reports suggested that the two tried to not to bump into each other.

If their affair news was true, then avoiding an ex-boyfriend is not PeeCee's style. She greets her exes cordially. Shahid Kapoor and Akshay Kumar are said to be her former lovers, but the diva is quite cordial to them in public.

Priyanka is currently one a strak of successful ventures, and next year she might surprise us by signing a fresh Bollywood project. During her India visit, she won hearts with her powerful speech at the Penguin Annual Lecture in New Delhi.

She even revealed her wedding plans. "I want to get married. I am a cancerian. I love home. I want to have a cricket team of kids. But I am not apologetic for my career. I will do it at the right time par mere layak ladka bhi toh milna chahiye. Wo thoda mushkil hai (but I will have to find a guy who is suitable for me, which is little difficult to get)," Deccan Chronicle quoted Priyanka as saying.