After an impressive trailer and teaser, the makers of Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming movie Ezra unveiled a new teaser video of the upcoming horror thriller on Saturday, January 28.

Is Mohanlal the secret character in Ezra?

It is said to be the final pre-release teaser that gives a glimpse on the plot of the Jay K directorial before the theatrical release of the horror movie, which is scheduled to hit the screens as a solo release on February 10. The film, which was earlier expected to see the daylight as a Christmas release in 2016, was postponed due to the theatre strike in Kerala that halted the release of four Malayalam movies.

Like the previously released videos of the movie, the latest teaser also hints that audience can enjoy a few shocking and nail-biting moments while watching Ezra, which is said to be meeting the standards of Hollywood movies.

Ezra has been making headlines ever since it went on floors, and not just Prithviraj fans are awaiting the release of the film. Even Mohanlal's ardent fans are waiting for its release as rumours are rife that the superstar will be appearing in a cameo role as a secret character seen in the teaser and trailer of Ezra holding a paper that reads "The spirit of Abraham Ezra dislocated from his body 1941 AD."

Meanwhile, Ezra, which also stars Priya Anand, Tovino Thomas, Vijayaraghavan, Babu Antony, Sudev Nair, Sujith Shanker and Pratap Pothen in significant roles, is also expected to be released in Telugu and Tamil.

Watch the final teaser of Ezra here: