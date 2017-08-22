Young star Prithviraj Sukumaran is not just a successful actor or producer, he had also proved his talent as a singer with 'Puthiya Mukham' becoming an instant hit in 2009. Now, the young talent has joined hands again with music composer Deepak Dev by rendering his voice for a song in an upcoming Malayalam movie.

Prithviraj's tenth song will be for much-awaited Adam Joan, helmed by Jinu Abraham. The song, which the actor calls as his favourite track from the revenge thriller, is said to be played during the most emotional point of the movie.

Prithviraj and Deepak have released a promo video announcing the track on their social media pages. "When Deepak sent me the tracks, I liked it the most. I am very excited about the song, not because I have sung it. But the fact that the song is really good and is an integral one in the movie. So, I hope all of you will live the song as much as I do," Prithviraj is heard saying in the video.

"I am very very excited, it is one of the special songs. It has come out very nice," Deepak added. The song begins with the lyrics "Arikil eni njn varaam.. chirakumini njn ekidam" as heard in the video released by the team. The makers of Adam Joan have also done a live shoot of the song recording session at Deepak's studio and will be releasing the video in the coming days.

Another romantic song Ee Kaattu from the movie was recently released online and it has been viewed by over 2.1 million times on YouTube, at the time of reporting.

Meanwhile, this is the fourth time that Prithviraj has worked with Deepak after Puthiya Mukham, Urumi and 7th Day. So far, a majority of the songs sung by the youth icon have opened to a positive response from the audience. It includes Kettille Kettille (Pokkiri Raja), Njan (Anwar), Vadakku Vadakku (Urumi) and Premamennaal (Amar Akbar Anthony), among others.

Watch the promo video of Prithviraj's next song here: