Disney-owned cable network Freeform has finally picked up a pilot for 'The Perfectionists'. For everybody who has been undergoing a frustrating agony for not having their favourite secret-keepers from Rosewood around, here's some good news. The story is going back to Pretty Little Liars.

Based on the Sara Shepard book, PLL show-runner I. Marlene King has adapted it into a TV series. And the plot is going to be just as twisted and murky as Rosewood's secrets!

With PLL flag bearers Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish all set to star in the reported spin-off, Karey Burke, executive VP programming and development at Freeform assures the role reprises will be promising.

"At Freeform, we are committed to delivering shows that push boundaries and become a part of our viewers' lives," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "Pretty Little Liars was a cultural phenomenon so it's no wonder fans wanted more."

The development of the spin-off first happened in November 2014, and Sara Shepard of the hit PLL series opted to connect it to the original book. "We can't wait to continue Marlene King's rich and revolutionary storytelling with a new crop of leading ladies from Beacon Heights who will hold just as many secrets and lies as Rosewood did," adds Karey.

So far, it has only been assumed that The Perfectionists will be an extended segment of Pretty Little Liars and this is what Freeform has to say about the master show: "Everything about the town of Beacon Heights seems perfect, from their top-tier college to their overachieving residents.

"But nothing in Beacon Heights is as it appears to be. The stress of needing to be perfect leads to the town's first murder. Behind every Perfectionist is a secret, a lie and a needed alibi."

Set to be produced by Alloy Entertainment and Long Lake Media in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television, the show will see the return of Allison Dilaurentis (Sasha Pieterse), the queen bee whose suspicious disappearance is what set off the saga and Mona Vanderwaal (Janel Parrish), the infamous tormentor hiding behind the red-cloak of 'A'.

Here's the ending clip of the Pretty Little Liars series finale that hinted at a possible spin-off:

Arriving just after three months of the PLL wrap up, Marlene King had already hinted about the spin-off in June. "You know there might be some truth to that, but my hands are tied and I'm not allowed to talk about it just yet. So hopefully we will get to share some news soon!"