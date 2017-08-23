President Trump spoke about his new plan for Afghanistan, which involves doubling down on American military presence in the region. Trump would not give a specific number, but it is estimated that he will authorise the deployment of 4,000 more soldiers to the country.
President Trumps new war strategy is in Afghanistans favour
- August 23, 2017 09:29 IST
