Wayne Dream Team

Cast: Vanessa Hudgens as Emily Locke, Danny Pudi as Teddy, Emily's best friend at work, Alan Tudyk as Van Wayne, Bruce Wayne's cousin and Emily's boss, Christina Kirk as Jackie, Emily's co-worker and superhero fan and Ron Funches as Ron, the IT guy.

Now that viewers introduced to "Office" meet superheroes concept with Powerless, the makers have established that all will not be good between Van Wayne and Emily Locke. Emily walked into the first episode with her cheerful aura and won hearts of her team when she suggested a new innovative product that could help employees of Wayne Enterprises from losing their jobs.

While she was accepted by her team, Van blames Emily for losing out on the opportunity to work in Gotham City. The clash will be taken forward to the second episode and the viewers could see Van making deliberate attempts to break the company down to fulfil his personal agenda.

Whereas, in the new trailer released, it seems like Emily will find love in the new city. Emily will try her best to infuse the excitement about a new product idea in her team but fails as the team are obsessed with fantasy super hero leagues. In the second episode, Van might also be seen making plans of being included in the Wayne dream-team photo; thus the title of the show – Wayne Dream Team.

Focusing on Emily, there is a chance that Emily bumping into the "love of her life" who is "focused on his career" exactly what she has been looking for in a man. Things take a turn when she finds out that the "love" is actually (spoiler) a villain. According to the trailer, she is seen tied up with her colleague in her own office waiting to be rescued. So who will come to her rescue? Will Batman make his first appearance? In the last scene of the first episode, Emily hinted that she will have a close encounter with a superhero, so who will it be? Watch the trailer below:

Where to watch: To know what happens, watch Powerless episode 2 on NBC on February 9 at 8:30/7:30c.