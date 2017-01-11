After weeks of teasing, Lenovo on Wednesday finally released the much awaited Lenovo P2 phone in India. Like all previous P series, the new device houses a massive cell.

Long lasting battery is one of the key features consumers look for whenever they decide to buy a new smartphone and the new Lenovo P2 fits the bill perfectly. However, surprisingly, Lenovo device offers much more than that. It comes with a whole lot of compelling features that make it a smart buy.

To provide better perspective, we have listed the top five key features of the Lenovo P2 to help readers make an informed decision before buying the device.

Battery -

As said before, Lenovo P2's highlight is its battery. It boasts a massive 5,100mAh cell.

The interesting thing to note is that Lenovo P2 features 24W rapid charger that can charge the phone with 10 hours of talk-time in just 15 minutes. No other device in the mid-tier segment boasts this kind of feature.

Further, Lenovo P2 also houses a dedicated key to enable power saver mode.

Build quality-

Lenovo P2 is a visual treat to the eyes; its uni-body design language with all-metal cover on the back provides not only a premium look, but also a sturdy structure to sustain daily wear and tear.

The company has also incorporated high-grade alloy frame around the edges, which further strengthens the structural integrity of the phone.

Camera-

Lenovo P2 houses feature-rich camera on the back. It boasts 13MP camera with Sony sensor, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), LED flash, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama and 1080p (full HD) video recording capability.

On the front too, it features equally impressive 8MP snapper with wide-angle field of view, which helps in taking group selfies with ease.

Display-

Irrespective of the cell the device houses, the quality of the display always dictates the battery-life. To counter that, the company has equipped the Lenovo P2 with super AMOLED display. It is said to be more efficient compared to power-hungry LCD screens seen in rival brands.

LED (Light Emitting Diode) vs LCD (Liquid Crystal Display):

In LED-based panels, individual pixels can be controlled to switch off completely, which brings out deep blacks and a high contrast ratio. This feature apparently saves on power.

However, in case of LCD panels, it needs separate back lighting to reproduce colours on the screen and thereby consumes lot of power.

Performance-

It houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core CPU, which can clock a staggering 2.0GHz speed, same as seen in the more expensive Moto Z Play. It is backed by sumptuous 64GB internal storage and 4GB RAM, which guarantees that the phone will perform multi-tasking, load apps, browse internet super quick and more. Lenovo P2 owners will also be able to play graphics-rich games with less lag.

Honorable mention:

Lenovo P2 boasts a feature-rich home button on the front; wherein users can assign seven different functions and gestures to it.

The home button also doubles up as fingerprint sensor providing second layer of security in addition to pattern lock/PIN code to protect sensitive data in the device.

Lenovo P2 is priced Rs. 16,999 and will be exclusively available on Flipkart starting today at 11:59 pm.

Key specifications of Lenovo P2: