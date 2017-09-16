Police raided a house in Surrey following the discovery of a bomb on an underground train. Residents of surrounding buildings were evacuated. 29 people were injured when the home-made device partially exploded on Sept. 15. A 18-year-old suspect was arrested in Dover a day later. Following the explosion, the U.K. terror threat level was raised to critical.
Police raid in Surrey following Parsons Green bomb arrest
- September 16, 2017 22:21 IST
