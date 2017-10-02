Police appeal for information on cyclist who seriously assaulted group of people Close
The Metropolitan Police have released CCTV footage of a cyclist who seriously assaulted a group of people.The assault took place in the early hours of 13 August on City Road, London.Three victims were walking on the road and collided with a cyclist. The cyclist then approached the group and launched an attack, punching one man unconscious and breaking a womans nose.  