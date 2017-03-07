- Play NFL fans gather ahead of Super Bowl 51 kick-off
Police appeal for help identifying man who threatened Brixton church security guard
Police are appealing for information after a man brandishing knives walked into a church and threatened security staff. The incident happened at the Universal Church of Kingdom of God in Brixton Road, SW9 at approximately 20:30hrs on 13 February. The man walked into the church brandishing two knives and said he wanted to pray. A security guard confronted him and the suspect threatened to stab him. The man then left the premises. The suspect is described as a black man who is around 6ft tall. Anyone who recognises the man shown in the images released, or who has information that may assist the investigation, is asked to called Lambeth CID on 07785 774 447 or the police non-emergency line on 101.
