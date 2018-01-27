British journalist Piers Morgan has, on more than one occasion, spoken about his love for North London football club Arsenal. While he has often spoken in support of the club and its players, he has also been an equally vocal critic of its manager Arsene Wenger.

And amid calls for Wenger to step down as the club's manager, Morgan made a joke, which he probably thought would be funny, but the Gunners are clearly not amused.

Morgan sat down to interview US President Donald Trump for ITV and between discussing a lot of other things, he invited Trump to be Arsenal's new manager and presented the US president with an Arsenal shirt.

He even tweeted an image from the interview with a caption that read: "The moment I invite President Trump to be Arsenal's new manager - because he'd build a strong defensive wall, have an attacking philosophy & want to win big trophies at all costs. See his hilarious response on Sunday night, ITV, 10pm."

However, to know how Trump responded to this invite fans will have to watch the interview that airs on Sunday at 10 pm.

While Morgan may have thought that this was funny, not everyone thinks so. Numerous Arsenal fans took to Twitter to respond to the host's invite to Trump, but among those dozens of tweets, Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin probably spoke for everyone else just in four words. "Hope he said no," the 22-year-old tweeted.

Hope he said no ? https://t.co/EDRyiap4ni — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) January 26, 2018

Here are a few other responses.

This interview has now lost all credence. You have turned a supposed major scoop into a farce. #Trump did you a favour with this interview and you resort to #WengerOut at the end. Unbelievable!

David Frost was a professional, you surely, are not. — Robert Thomson (@roberthomson) January 26, 2018

world exclusive - you're both legitimately fucking awful — Zack Goldman (@ThatDamnYank) January 26, 2018

Bwahahaha you are mental mate. — Danny Brown (@DannyBroooon) January 26, 2018

And then he'll kick out Ozil, Mustafi, Elneny and Xhaka from the club for being Muslim. Blame the non-English players for the losing. And he'll make bogus promises such as "we'll buy Neymar and Barcelona is paying for it".



Don't poison this great club, Piers. Just don't. — Yoki Rivero (@Yoki_IsTheName) January 26, 2018

i came across a huge mound of rotting cattle carcasses once, in a downtown johannesburg car park. that experience was less revolting than this seeing this tweet.



you are an ebola pandemic in human form. — mbappé ka sithayi (@comradesipho) January 26, 2018

Meanwhile, Trump is not new to football and has, in the past, tried his hands at it. He owned the now obsolete New Jersey Generals, a franchise of the United Nations Football league, between 1984 and 1985. He may once again renew his involvement with football as North America is gearing up to bid to host the 2026 World Cup, reported Express UK.

Also, Trump youngest child Barron is said to be an Arsenal fan and was seen sporting the club's kit during the annual Easter Egg Roll in April.