Nike, the official apparel sponsors of the India cricket team, have come up with a unique jersey that will definitely intrigue all the cricket fans. The likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Harmanpreet Kaur are already impressed with Nike's latest offering and we bet, everyone will like it instantly!

Before further adieu, let us mention that the new Team India jersey is available at all Nike stores across India from Thursday.

"From streets to stadiums, the jersey symbolizes the pride for millions of cricket fans and provides inspiration to thousands of young cricketers who aspire to represent the country at the world stage," BCCI mentioned in a statement defining the new jersey.

MS Dhoni has his say on the jersey

"The game has been evolving over the years and the need to have kits that are designed to suit the modern game has always been the priority for the team management and Nike. Features like the 4D quickness and Zero distractions will definitely help the team on the field."

What's the jersey all about

- Nike terms it as the most innovative Team India kit ever. The designers took insight from the India cricket team players to understand what suits their needs the most.

- The new kit includes an amazing feature termed as the '4-Dimensional Quickness'.

-More on '4D Quickness':

- The jersey provides multi-directional and multi-dimensional stretch for quickness; the feature is termed as 'Tuned Mobility'.

- The jersey has a 'Tuned Breathability' that regulates the temperature to keep the cricketers cool.

- There is a 'Zero Distractions' feature that minimises the distractions and maximizes the performance on the field.

Some more quotes about the feel of the jersey

Virat Kohli, captain, India men's cricket team: "Cricket has taught me everything I know about life. I truly believe that sport helps shape your character as an individual; all you need is to believe in yourself. The self-belief that I learnt on the field makes me believe that I can accomplish anything on or off the field."

Harmanpreet Kaur, captain (T20s), Indian women's cricket team: "I started playing cricket with the boys and I loved the sport from the first time I held a bat. People didn't want me to play cricket, they said you don't have a future in it. Surrendering under pressure I attended a hockey camp but that just reinstated my love for cricket. I believed I could play for the Indian team one day; but first I needed to play in a women's team to get noticed."

When will Team India be donning this new jersey

With the start of the ODI series against England, scheduled for a January 15 start. Good news is you can buy it before you attend the games across India!