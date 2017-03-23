Director Anshai Lal's Bollywood movie Phillauri, starring Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh and Suraj Sharma, has been released in theatres around the world and received positive reviews from the audience.

Phillauri is a romantic comedy film, for which Anvita Dutt has written the story, screenplay and dialogues. The movie has been jointly produced by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma under the banner of Fox Star Studios and Clean Slate Films. Shashwat Sachdev and Jasleen Royal have composed the music for the songs, while Sameer Uddin has composed the background score for the film.

The film tells the story of Kanan (Suraj Sharma), who was born under an unlucky star and is told to marry a tree to cleanse himself of his bad luck, before he weds his girlfriend. As a part of the ritual, he marries a tree, but he is trailed by an unearthly spirit Shashi (Anushka Sharma), who used to live in the tree. The spirit, which is trapped in the human realm, wants to return to its own realm. How Kanan helps her forms the crux of the story.

Viewers say Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Suraj Sharma and Mehreen Pirzada have delivered decent performances, which are the highlights of Phillauri. The move has rich production values. The brilliant script and dialogues, songs, background score and picturisation are the other attractions.

Here is the viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter.

Check out the live update of Phillauri movie review by audience:

Rohit Suchanti‏ @RohitSuchanti69

#Phillauri is such a super movie.It's Funny from the starting but at last you guys made me cry @AnushkaSharma love you paji @diljitdosanjh

Avinash Gowariker‏ @avigowariker

#Phillauri. Sweet & touching film!Kudos to you @AnushkaSharma for making this film, & for delivering yet another sterling performance.

Azharshaikh45‏ @52d7ff0eccca492

#Phillauri is such a lovely unique film!!!With such honest performances from the whole cast!!! @diljitdosanjh you are such an inspiration❤️ #Phillauri is a must watch, it's beautiful and makes you believe in fairytales. @AnushkaSharma take a bow @diljitdosanjh so dreamy

LAKSHYA‏ @LakshyaAdvani

#Phillauri is the movie you cannot afford to miss it. Superb Execution with Outstanding performance by @AnushkaSharma @diljitdosanjh .

Mister Chang @MeiyangChang

#Phillauri is a unique leap of faith to simpler times & a WOW climax! @diljitdosanjh bhai,wah! And @AnushkaSharma ,ure amazing & inspiring❤️

