- Play Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia
- Play IBTimes UK plays 1-2-Switch on Nintendo Switch
-
- Play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild trailer
- Play Reporter attacked by man in Friday the 13th mask during live broadcast
- Play Adele attacked by mosquito swarm at Brisbane concert
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
People seen running out of UK Parliament after knife attack and car incident in Westminster
Journalist David Scullion tweeted footage of people running out of parliament near the Black Rod entrance after the incidents in Westminster on 22 March.
Most popular