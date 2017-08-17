After a petition was filed demanding a ban on Sony TV's Pehredar Piya Ki, Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC) has come up with a solution.

The BCCC on Wednesday, August 16, directed Sony TV channel to shift the show to a late night slot (10pm) besides running a disclaimer that the show doesn't promote child marriage.

Ban on Pehredar Piya Ki: Smriti Irani surprises all by taking prompt action against show

"We had a monthly meeting and the channel officials were called for a discussion, which went on for quite long. After everything, they were directed that the timing of the show should be shifted to a late night slot of 10 p.m. and that they must run a disclaimer. They will have to comply," IANS quoted BCCC official as saying.

Last week, Smriti Irani - The Union Minister of Textiles and Information and Broadcasting (I&B), Smriti Irani - received a petition that had over one lakh supporters demanding a ban on the controversial show Pehredar Piya Ki.

The I&B Ministry took prompt action against the issue by directing BCCC to look into the matter and take immediate action on priority basis.

For the uninitiated, Pehredar Piya Ki revolves around an unusual plot wherein a nine-year-old Ratan Singh (Afaan Khan) gets married to 18-year-old Diya (Tejasswi).

The show received a lot of flak for its regressive, cringy content the moment it aired its first episode. From the kid's adult conversations with the grown-up girl to the newly-wedded couple being forced to spend first night together, and planning their honeymoon, the serial shows it all.

With this decision of BCCC, we wonder what protesters - who demanded a ban on the show - have to say about it. Is the decision justified? Share with us your views on the comment box below.