Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma in PariInstagram

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma comes with a scary gift for fans this Holi. Her horror movie Pari released on Friday and is garnering immense appreciation from all quarters.

Celebrities and critics are praising the film and actress' performance, while the audience is also quite impressed.

Anushka is playing a devil for the first time. She will be seen possessed in Prosit Roy's directorial debut. The supernatural thriller also features Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty in pivotal roles.

Pari, co-produced by Anushka's Clean Slate Films and Prernaa Arora's KriArj Entertainment, promises to take the horror genre in India a notch higher.

The film released in 1,565 screens worldwide – 1,400 in India and 165 in overseas.

Anushka Sharma, Pari
Anushka Sharma in PariTwitter

This is the third film under Anushka's production and is receiving a good response. Her first flick, NH10, garnered appreciation while Phillauri had received mixed reviews.

Interestingly, Pari is getting an amazing response despite being made on a minimum promotion. The makers didn't hold any promotional events or press conferences but the first day first show still reportedly witnessed 70-80 percent occupancy.

The screamers of Pari are wonderfully made. They give you a few seconds of scare and leave you curious about what will happen next. These screamer videos have actually turned out to be the best promotional technique and built the curiosity about the film.

Viewers are loving Anushka's performance and the storyline. Here's what they are saying about the movie: