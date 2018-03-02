Anushka Sharma's Pari, which released worldwide on Friday, March 2, has been banned in Pakistan.

The news has come as a shock to Pakistani fans as theatres in the country were supposed to screen Pari from Friday and tickets were also sold in large numbers.

The Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC), Pakistan, has banned the movie owing to its script, dialogues and storyline that are against the Islamic values. "Pari's script, dialogues and storyline go against our Islamic values. The concepts within Islam have different ideologies about magic. This film stimulates the viewers in favour of black magic and promotes thoughts that are contradictory to our religion," said a senior member of CBFC, The Express Tribune reported.

The CBFC source further added, "None of the CBFC members are willing to give the film a certificate in any category and therefore, a ban has been implemented." Speaking of the re-screening, the official added, "The distributors have a right of appeal and following said appeal, we will screen the film once again today, for review by the full board."

Pakistani movie theatre Nueplex Cinemas was the first to break the news. In a Facebook post, the theatre owners announced that the Central Board of Film Censors, Pakistan, has banned the screening of Pari.

Earlier, a section of social media users reckon that usage of Hindu mantras in the movie has prompted the censor board to ban the film.

Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions on the ban on Pari movie in Pakistan:

Vijay Thakkar: "@AnushkaSharma's #Pari banned in #Pakistan. Wonder if Pakis would watch the movie if it is renamed #Hoor. But then me thinks they would insist the movie is renamed #72Hoors or #Hoors72. #LifesLikeThat"

Faiqa Rana: "About #Pari being banned in Pakistan.! Yar apka koi deen enan Bhi h? Padman per to shariat lga li thi ab Kia khna h apko? I don't get this mindset"

I guess horror stuff doesn't belong from their culture like menstruation didn't so they banned #Padman and now #Pari ? https://t.co/KOrIAMqphG — M A N I S H A (@DiscoverManisha) March 2, 2018

Last month, Akshay Kumar's PadMan was banned in Pakistan due to its subject on menstruation hygiene.

Meanwhile, Pari has received overwhelming reviews from Bollywood critics and celebs. Critics say that the supernatural thriller will send shivers down your spine. Despite some disturbing sequences, the movie doesn't leave viewers scared except for the weak-hearted ones. Several celebrities too are raving the actress' performance.

Pari is Anushka's third production after NH10 and Phillauri. While both the previous movies were of different genres, Pari too is another risky attempt of the diva at a different genre that is seldom touched by Indian filmmakers. However, given by the stupendous response that the movie has received, it can be rightly said that Anushka and her team managed to take the horror genre in India a notch higher.

Directed by debutant Prosit Roy, the movie also stars Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty in pivotal roles.