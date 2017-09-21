Malayalam movie Parava (bird), the debut directorial venture of comedian Soubin Shahir, finally hit 178 screens across Kerala on Thursday, September 21. The family entertainer will be releasing in other parts of India on Friday.

Though the makers haven't released any promo videos giving a glimpse on the plot, it has created a huge hype among the audience, thanks to the positive words by the cast, crew and other celebs.

Storyline

The story of Parava revolves around pigeon race, a game, which is prominent in Mattancherry, Kochi, Kerala.

While young star Dulquer Samaan appears in an extended cameo role for almost 25 minutes, comedian Aby's son Shane Nigam, Harisree Ashokan's son Arjun Ashokan and late Zainudeen's son Zinil also share the screen-space. Jacob Gregory, Indrans, Siddique, Jaffer Idukki and Srinda Arhaan also play significant roles in the film.

Why is Parava a much-awaited movie?

The biggest highlight of Parava is that it is the directorial venture of Soubin, who has mesmerised the audience with his comedy roles. Also, hitmaker Anwar Rasheed has bankrolled the project and it is expected to repeat the success story of the previous movies he has produced, including Bangalore Days, Premam and Comade in America. Interestingly, all the movies had the presence of Dulquer, the lucky charm of Mollywood with many blockbusters to his credit.

Meanwhile, Dulquer has requested all his fans not to shoot any clip, especially the intro or special scenes from the movie.

"I have a sincere request to all the viewers going into watch #Parava tomorrow. Especially ardent film fans. Please don't shoot videos or clips from the movie. Even if it's an artist intro or special scenes or fights or songs. I know it's out of love and excitement. But it's still as good as piracy when it's spread all over the internet and social media. Once it's out on DVD/Blu-Ray then its a different matter. No offence to anyone but kindly refrain from it [sic]," DQ posted on his Facebook page.

Parava songs

The makers have released two audio songs -- Pyaar Pyaar and Ormakal -- from the movie that are composed by Rex Vijayan. The tracks have already impressed music lovers.

