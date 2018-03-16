Some may think death hoaxes are funny but they aren't. Dozens of celebrities have become the victims of such disgusting fake reports, and the latest to join the league is actress Pamela Anderson.

The death hoax of the 50-year-old actress came just a few days after Nick Mason, drummer of British rock band Pink Floyd was forced to announce his well-being on social media following rumors of his death. Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone also was in the news for the same reason last month.

A website by the name ABCNews-us, which many could mistake for the real ABCNews website, published a report claiming that Pamela Anderson was hospitalized on March 12 after she apparently collapsed at her Los Angeles home. It also stated that she was treated for Hepatitis C but later developed pneumonia before breathing her last Thursday, March 15.

The report turned out to be just another celebrity death hoax as the actress was active on social media hours after the fake news hit the internet.

However, the hoax did create panic among her fans.

Facebook has that you died today of cardiac arrest foolwing a bout with hepatitis C?!?!#PamelaAnderson — lori canella (@CanellaLori) March 15, 2018

However, some have expressed their disgust over such hoax reports.

That #PamelaAnderson death hoax thing was not funny — Orlando Donis (@TheOrlandoDonis) March 16, 2018

Pamela Anderson was in Las Vegas earlier this week to speak about Ride Responsibly campaign that was founded by the National Limousine Association a couple of years ago to raise awareness on dangers that riders face on a daily basis. She looked healthy and gorgeous at the event.

The actress was in the news earlier this month after her ex-husband Tommy Lee and their son Brandon Thomas got into an altercation. Lee tweeted that he was in the bed with his fiancée Brittany Furlan when his son burst into the room and knocked him unconscious.

However, Anderson claimed in a post titled Alcoholism is the devil that it all happened because of Tommy Lee's alcoholism. She wrote that her son just wanted Lee to get sober but had to "punch him in the nose" in self-defense.