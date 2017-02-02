Pakistan violated ceasefire in the Samba sector along the Indo-Pak International Border (IB) on Thursday around 3.30 pm. The development was unprovoked and marks the first violation at the IB in 2017.

A BSF post was hit by three to four bursts of automatice weapon fire from Pakistan's side followed by a volley of grenades in Samba sector.

"No loss has been reported from the BSF post," BSF said. Indian forces retaliated after the firing.

The Bobiyan post came under attack with rapid rounds of gunfire and about six grenades targeting the post, the BSF said.

The last ceasefire violation at the IB was on the intervening night of November 29 and 30.