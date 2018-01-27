Deepika Padukone and her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor may have moved on in life but they are still on good terms after their break-up. In fact, even Ranbir's parents Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor share a good relationship with the actress.

And as Padmaavat finally hit the theatres, it looks like Deepika hosted a special screening of the film on January 25 for Neetu and Rishi. As a token of love, the two sent her a heartwarming handwritten note praising her stellar performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus.

Overwhelmed with the lovely gesture, Deepika took to Instagram to thank them and wrote: "It was so lovely seeing both of you yesterday...Thank You for all the love & appreciation! @neetu54 #RishiKapoor."

Rishi Kapoor, who never minces his words, on January 25 took a sly dig at the ongoing protests against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmaavat.

He posted a picture of Ranveer Singh holding Karan Johar's face gazing at each other, and captioned it: "Ranveer Singh has announced that if Karni Sena tries to stop the release of Padmaavat, he will do Johar." Later he deleted his tweet for reasons best known to him.

On the other hand, Ranbir has also watched Padmaavat and was spotted at a special paid preview along with Alia Bhatt before the day of the release.

Meanwhile, Padmaavat is still facing the ire of Rajput organisations who are constantly protesting against the film. However, Bollywood trade analysts have been predicting that the movie will earn a huge amount in the upcoming week and might become one of the highest-grossing movies of the year.