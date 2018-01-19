Just a day after Supreme Court lifted the ban on Padmaavat in four states, violence has erupted in Gujarat. Earlier four states — Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana — have banned the film's release, but on January 18, Thursday, the apex court suspended the ban.

Padmaavat has been mired in controversies since the time it went on the floors.

According to DNA, protests broke out in some parts of Gujarat, with members of the Rajput Karni Sena and Rajput community blocking the highway connecting the Saurashtra region with Ahmedabad. The protesters burnt tyres and set vehicles on fire on the highway at Bavla and Bagodara towns.

Post the SC's order, they threatened to escalate the violence in other parts of India if the film is not banned. Minister of State for Home Pradipsinh Jadeja said that the government is not happy with SC's order.

"We firmly believe the film presents distorted history and can hurt public sentiments. We have decided to study the court's order and clear our stand, after we consult legal experts," DNA quoted him as saying.

"I have directed senior police officers in the state to maintain law and order in Gujarat. The government is taking necessary actions to curb violent protests. I also appeal to all the citizens of the state to maintain calm," he added.

Violence was also reported in Bihar's Muzzafarpur region.

Some groups from Uttar Pradesh are also protesting against the movie's release.

Violence may erupt in Rajasthan as well, because it was the first state to announce ban on its release. Rajput Karni Sena is still against SC's order and thinks that people's sentiments have been ignored. Rajput Karni Sena founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi said he would request all social organisations across the country to not allow the release of Padmaavat.

"The public should impose a curfew on cinema halls," The Hindu quoted him as saying. According to him, the apex court should have passed the order after hearing the experts to whom the Central Board of Film Certification had shown the movie.

The recent update is that Rajput Karni Sena will appeal against the SC order before a double-bench of the apex court and seek a total ban on the movie.

Padmaavat features Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. It is set to hit the screens on January 25.

This is a developing story