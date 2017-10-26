Police have released footage of an 87-year-old woman being distracted by a man so his accomplice could steal her purse. The distraction theft happened on Oct. 24 in a supermarket in the town of Owestry, Shropshire whilst the lady was doing her shopping.
Outrageous footage shows 87-year-old woman distracted so man can take her purse
- October 26, 2017 18:02 IST
