The ostracods are marine creatures which possess the ability to generate light. The light produced is either used for protecting themselves from their predators or to attract partners for mating.

"Their dazzling glare(s) acts like a security light," stated Helen Czerski, a Physicist and BBC presenter, as reported by BBC.

The creatures have an organ that secrete luminescent chemicals like luciferin and luciferase which mix together to emit light in a process called bioluminescence.

In order to figure out why ostracods produce light, the creatures were put in a tank along with plankton-eating cardinal fish.

When the cardinal fish swallowed an ostracod, it ended up throwing up a burst of light which was emitted by the ostracod. And, the fish ended up spitting the prey out.

"It's like a little fish firework," Czerski said.

Watch what really happened when the cardinal fish swallowed the ostracod:

When the cardinal fish regurgitates, it appears to be casting a Patronus. (Photo by BBC Earth.) pic.twitter.com/mBjInfLCBc — The QI Elves (@qikipedia) January 30, 2017

Ostracods are a class of marine creatures comprising of 70,000 species.

The light emitted by Ostracods and most other marine species glows blue in the dark, hence they are referred to as "blue sand"; the blue coloured visible light spectrum travels farther in the deep sea where it is extremely dark.

As per the BBC film crew members, this is the reason why the evolution of the world's biggest eyes took place in the deep oceans, BBC reported.

The giant squids possess eyes which are as big as a human head which has the ability to spot the faintest luminosity produced by bioluminescence hundreds of metres in the dark depths of the sea.

"The giant squid's huge eyes allow it to peer further through the gloom and detect these traces of blue bioluminescent light as the sperm whale approaches. It's this spectacular eye that has allowed them to survive in this inky black world," Dr Czerski said, as quoted by BBC.

The light given off by Ostracods prevents their predators such as cardinal fish from seeing them and also safeguards them from sperm whale, etc.

An interesting fact about these Ostracods is, the light they emit is called "umihotaru" in Japanese. During World War II, the Japanese army used to collect these Ostracods in huge amounts from the sea and used them as lamps for reading.