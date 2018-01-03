After several rounds of beta testing, OnePlus had released the Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.0 update to OnePlus 5 owners delight on Christmas last month. But, as fate would have it, the software was riddled with bugs affecting the performance of the device.

After taking note of the issue, the company has now formally suspended the OTA (Over-The-Air) roll-out of the software and has urged users, who still haven't received the update not to install the firmware manually.

As of now, there is no word on the specificity of the issue, but OnePlus has commenced another round of testing to weed out the glitches and has promised to release the newer OxygenOS v5.0.1 as soon as possible.

"Because of a bug on Oxygen 5.0, we have cancelled its global release. And we're preparing for Oxygen 5.0.1, the partial release will go alive soon," Jimmy Z, official OnePlus forum moderator said.

It has to be noted that OnePlus was left red-faced after OnePlus 3 and 3T users too complained of similar performance issues after updating to the OxygenOS 5.0.

In a related development, OnePlus has confirmed to release a separate update to the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 3/3T to bring face unlock feature similar to the OnePlus 5T. But, we are not sure if the OxygenOS 5.0.1, which is slated to be released in coming days will come with the aforementioned security feature.

