After weeks of speculations, Android flagship OnePlus 5T finally broke covers in New York on November 16. It is a mid-cycle upgraded version of the original OnePlus 5, which was unveiled just four months ago.

OnePlus 5T comes in two configurations—6GB RAM+64GB storage and 8GB RAM+128GB storage—for Rs 32,999 and Rs 37,999, respectively and is slated to go on sale first via Early Access Sale on November 21 and through the open sale on November 28. What's intriguing is that the new phone costs the same as OnePlus 5.

To provide a better perspective, we have come up with a quick comparison of specifications between the two OnePlus 5 siblings and help you decide whether OnePlus 5 owners should trade-in their device for the new 5T or stay put with the former.

Design and display:

The biggest difference between the two devices is the display. The new OnePlus 5T comes with a bigger 6.0-inch screen, 0.5-inch more than its predecessor, and will have widescreen with 18:9 aspect ratio giving cinematic visual experience while watching high-resolution videos on the device. It will have full HD+ (2160x1080p) Optic AMOLED screen with pixel density of 401 ppi (pixels per inch).

Now that the company has trimmed the bottom and the top bezels, the fingerprint sensor has been re-positioned to the backside, which is ergonomically located on the middle, making it easier for the finger to reach the sensor, to unlock the screen and take selfies, provided it is activated in the camera app.

Rest of the design remains the same like the dual-camera is located on the top left corner, OnePlus logo on the backside just below the fingerprint sensor, while the front camera is placed in the top left corner with phone speaker and the assortment of sensors adjacent to it.

At the bottom, it will have 3.5mm audio jack to the right, Type C USB port in the middle and a loudspeaker to the left.

On the left side, there is an alert slider with three functionalities—silent, ring and do-not-disturb and below you will find the conjoined volume rocker (up and down). On the right side, there is the power button.

Processor, RAM and storage:

There is absolutely no change when it comes to this configuration. OnePlus 5T and the OnePlus 5 come with 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage and 10nm process-based 64-bit class Qualcomm Snapdragon octacore (2.35GHz Quad + 1.9GHz Quad).

Camera:

The camera department has undergone a little change in the OnePlus 5T. The key difference is that the new phone comes with the same aperture value of f/1.7 for both the cameras (16MP+20MP) in the dual setup whereas, in OnePlus 5, the telephoto lens has a f/2.6 aperture.

With this minor change, the company says the new phone will be able to get better quality images in low-light conditions.

On the front, both OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T have the same 16MP snapper with Sony IMX370 sensor, but the latter has additional software that allows device to have face unlock feature with record 400ms speed.

However, it is nowhere close to Face ID technology of Apple iPhone X, as Apple uses 2D information from the front camera, whereas the OnePlus 5T has a plethora of sensors including infrared project, illuminator and 3D image sensor to accurately identify the device owner's face.

We believe, OnePlus might also release a firmware to OnePlus 5 to bring the Face unlock feature. Stay tuned for it.

Battery:

There is no change in the battery. Both OnePlus 5 and the new OnePlus 5T come packed with 3,300mAh cell with proprietary Dash Charge (5V 4A) adaptor, capable of offering a full day's battery life within 30 minutes.

Verdict

Well, we recommend OnePlus 5 owners to stay put with their device, as the new phone is superficially different in terms of looks, but the core of the system (RAM+storage+battery), even the front camera feature remains the same. It's better to hold on for six more months to see the 2018-series OnePlus 6.

On the other hand, if you are using the OnePlus 3 series, or any other Android phone and looking to buy a new flagship mobile, OnePlus 5T will not disappoint you.

We will be coming with a complete review of the OnePlus 5T soon. Until then, you can check our first impression of the device in the below link.

Key specifications of OnePlus 5T vs OnePlus 5: