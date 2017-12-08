OnePlus had earlier confirmed the launch of OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition in Mumbai. Initially, it was thought that the new variant might be exclusive to the Indian market. Well, as it turns out, the company also has plans for launch in Europe, that too a day before the Indian release.

OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition sale will be limited only to three European countries— Finland, Sweden and Denmark, but fans in other countries will have less trouble getting their hands on the new phone considering the fact there is very less restriction on cross-border product purchase in the European Union.

In addition to OnePlus.net online shops, OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition will be available at 3 and YouSee stores in Denmark, the company confirmed.

The company will host the OnePlus 5T launch event in Europe on December 13 and make it available for purchase on December 14. Like the original OnePlus 5T, the new variant will come in two configuration — 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage and 8GB+128GB storage — and cost the same — €500 and €560 — respectively.

As per the company's official teaser image and the video, the new OnePlus 5T model perfectly captures the essence of the George Lucas blockbuster franchisee character and is certain to impress OnePlus fans and also movie buffs to add it to their collection.

In the clip, the device is seen to have movie's Stormtrooper (first order) costume matching coloured theme—black, red and white.

The new OnePlus 5T also comes with crimson-hued 'Star Wars' engraving on the back and power button, while the volume rockers and the company's logo is painted with raven black and the rest of the back shell snowy white and in total resembles a stormtrooper. Even the wallpaper theme on the display shows the helmet of the Star Wars soldier.

Check out the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition Teaser Video on YouTube:

There is no word on the internal hardware details of the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition, but if previous release pattern is taken as indication, the company will keep the specifications same as the original OnePlus 5T [Complete specifications below].

In India, OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition sale will go live on December 15, but the price is expected to be announced on December 14.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on OnePlus products.

Key specifications of OnePlus 5T: