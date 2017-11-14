On November 16, we'll finally have the first official look at the OnePlus 5T, which has been teased, leaked, and widely reported in detail well in advance. We've seen it all, from the new phone's features to specifications and even design.

If there was anything left to uncover, a recent unboxing video by US-based YouTuber EliTdrone has filled the void after features like 6-inch 18:9 display, Face Lock and storage options were revealed. The video has since been removed, but not the details uncovered.

OnePlus has already confirmed that OnePlus 5T will be available exclusively on Amazon India and OnePlus.in, and the first special flash sale of the new flagship will be held on November 21, followed by an open sale on November 28. But the mystery around the pricing of the new phone has been up for debate on more than one occasion.

While it was earlier reported that OnePlus 5T would cost same as the OnePlus 5 smartphone, some reports hinted that it would be slightly expensive. All the reports suggested the upcoming phone's international pricing, but we now have the handset's potential cost in India.

According to a tech blog called TechDipper, OnePlus 5T is going to come in two variants. The 6GB RAM model with 64GB storage will cost Rs 32,999, while the 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage will be priced at Rs 37,999. The information is said to have been obtained from a trusted source, but we haven't been able to independently verify this.

From the massive amounts of leaks we've got until now, it's almost official that OnePlus 5T will come with the following features and specifications: