OnePlus 5T, which is expected to debut later this month, has made an appearance on performance benchmarking site revealing key internal hardware features of the phone.

As per the listing on the GFXBench (courtesy, Techie State), OnePlus 5T is said to sport a massive 6.0-inch full HD+ screen (2160x1080p) having 18:9 aspect ratio similar to most of the flagship phones in the market.

Under-the-hood, it is expected to come packed with 2.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core, Adreno 540 graphics engine, 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage.

As far as the camera is concerned, OnePlus 5T is said to come with a 16MP shooter (probably in a set of two) with 4K video recording capability and a 20MP snapper on the front with full HD video recording.

We believe this model might be the final prototype selected by the company for mass production, as most of the specifications revealed in the GFXBench are in line with previous reports.

As of now, only one feature is confirmed to come with 3.5 mm audio. Many mobile enthusiasts have panned Apple's new iPhones and Google's Pixel 2 series for ditching the ubiquitous feature, which has been part of the phone since the very beginning of the mobile handset revolution.

Now that OnePlus 5T is coming with audio jack port, many are excited to know when it will finally break covers. There is no word when OnePlus intends to unveil the OnePlus 5T, but if previous release pattern is taken has any indication, the company is expected to pull the wraps on the new phone by this month end. Its predecessor OnePlus 3T made its debut in this very month last year.

Word on the street is that OnePlus 5T will come in two variants 6GB RAM+64GB storage and 8GB RAM+128GB storage for $549 (approx. €464/Rs.35,564) and $649(roughly €549/Rs.42,043), respectively.

