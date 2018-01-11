After teasing for a week, OnePlus finally announced the launch of the OnePlus 5T 'Lava Red' in India on January 11.

The new OnePlus 5T Lava Red is the third colour variant to hit Indian market — first the generic Midnight Black in November and later in December, the special Star Wars edition. The Star Wars edition comes with crimson-hued alert slider button, 'Star Wars' engraving on the back, while the volume rockers and the company's logo is painted with raven black and the rest of the back shell snowy white and in total, resembling a stormtrooper.

Now, the latest OnePlus 5T variant comes with a bright red shell on the back with matching black accents on camera module and top-and-bottom bezels on the front panel.

"Inspired by the dynamic nature of lava with colours that change under different types of light, the radiant Lava Red colour shade is achieved through the accurate combination of temperature, consistency and baking time with less than 0.01 percent variation. Additionally, it uses two anodic oxidation processes, using double blasting and an AF coating to ensure the texture and feel. A completely redesigned wallpaper unique to this edition further enhances the user experience," OnePlus said.

Except for the colour, OnePlus 5T 'Lava Red' has the same internal hardware as seen in the standard 'Midnight Black' variant and also comes with dedicated theme/wallpaper to match cover-shell and accents of the phone.

OnePlus 5T is one of the most popular phones in the country, as it comes with premium build quality, top-notch processor, sumptuous RAM+storage configuration and even the Face Unlock security feature we see in the expensive Apple and Samsung phones, and yet cost less than half the price. With the new colour, the company will have more options to match the needs of the consumers.

Like previous times, OnePlus 5T Lava Red will be available exclusively on Amazon India and go on sale on January 20 for Rs 37,999 same as the Midnight Black (8GB RAM+128GB storage) model.

Interested consumers can register for the OnePlus 5T Lava Red on Amazon India (HERE) starting today.

