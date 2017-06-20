With just a few hours left before the launch of the much-anticipated OnePlus 5, the company has officially announced the camera details of the 2017 flagship phone.

OnePlus, in an exclusive interview with The Verge, has claimed that the upcoming OnePlus 5 camera will be the best dual-camera phone in the market. It also thanked rival Apple for iPhone 7 Plus, because of which most consumers around the world got to know what the dual-camera set-up is capable of.

Also read: OnePlus news alert: OnePlus 3T goes out of stock ahead of successor launch; OnePlus 5 battery details, TV ad revealed

The company initially wanted to bring the dual-camera system in the OnePlus 3 series of 2016, but dropped the plan, as it had very little funds to make top-notch camera and also advertise this marquee feature to fans. However, after months of testing, in collaboration with world renowned camera reviewer DxOMark Mobile, OnePlus is finally ready to showcase the state-of-the-art camera hardware and software in the OnePlus 5.

It was previously indicated that OnePlus 5 will have a 12MP dual camera similar to former number-one (DxO rated) camera phone, the Google Pixel series. Now, it has come to light that the device is coming with Sony-made 16MP (f/1.7 aperture) primary camera paired with 20MP (f/2.6 aperture) telephoto lens, which according to the company, is the "highest resolution dual-camera system in the market".

There is no word yet on the front camera, but rumours hint that it it will come with either an 8MP or a 16MP camera with wide-angle FOV (Field Of View).

OnePlus 5: Other expected features

OnePlus 5 is expected to come with 5.5-inch full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core, 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, 16MP+20MP telephoto dual-camera and 8MP/16MP snapper on the front.

The company is scheduled to host the "2017 OnePlus Annual Flagship" launch event to unveil OnePlus 5 at 12 pm EDT (21:30 IST) on June 20, in the New York City. It will also live-stream the entire event online for global fans.