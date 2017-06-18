In about few hours, OnePlus will pull the wraps off the eagerly-awaited OnePlus 5. If the recent rumours are to be believed, it is shaping up to be a monster of a device.

To provide a better perspective, we have leafed through multiple reports backed by reliable sources and come up with a list of key features and also the price range and release date details.

OnePlus 5- Design and display:

The company has dropped a teaser showing the top-half of the OnePlus 5's rear panel. Going by the image, we can't say the design language is a rip-off of Apple's iPhone 7 Plus. The slim body profile and the dual-camera module on the top are uncanny, but thankfully there is an improvement. There is no ugly protrusion of the camera hardware like we see in the Apple's 2016 phablet model.

On the front, it is said to have 5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080p) display having around 401 ppi (pixels per inch) pixel density and would be made of super AMOLED, which is said to be more energy efficient than the power-guzzling LCD panels.

OnePlus 5- Processor, RAM and storage:

OnePlus has officially confirmed OnePlus 5 will come with Qualcomm's most powerful processor yet, Snapdragon 835 octa-core, which is said to be 27 percent faster and consumes 40 percent less energy than its predecessor Snapdragon 821. The former is based on 10nm class architecture, while the latter is 14nm.

The powerful Snapdragon 835 CPU has four 2.45GHz Kryo 280 cores and four 1.9GHz Kryo 280 cores, while the Snapdragon comes with two 2.35GHz Kryo cores and two 1.6GHz Kryo cores.

Word on the street is OnePlus 5 will be offered in two configurations—6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

OnePlus 5- Mobile Operating System:

OnePlus 5 is expected to come with Android 7.1.2 Nougat-based OxygenOS software with value-added features including the auto Blue light filter options, visually appealing user interface and more.

OnePlus 5- Camera:

As per recent reports, the camera will be the highlight of the OnePlus 5, as the company has confirmed their collaboration with globally acclaimed camera reviewer DxOMark Mobile.

In the press note, OnePlus has claimed to have put a lot of resources and also taken advice from DxOMark Mobile to make the best possible camera for the OnePlus 5.

It is believed that the OnePlus 5 will come equipped with a 12MP dual camera with RGB and Monochrome lenses on the rear and an 8MP front shooter.

Read more: DxOMark confirms partnership with OnePlus to make OnePlus 5 camera

OnePlus 5- Battery:

OnePlus 3 came with 3,000mAh battery and its advanced version 3T series housed 3,400mAh cell. Latest reports indicate OnePlus 5 is likely to come with 3,650mAh cell.

Furthermore, it will boast Dash Charge 2.0 technology, which is expected to power-up the phone to 50% in around 20 minutes.

OnePlus 5- Price:

OnePlus 5 models might cost anywhere between Rs. 32,000 (approx. $495) to Rs.38, 000 (roughly $588).

In India, OnePlus 5 with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage is said to cost Rs. 32,999, whereas the 8GB + 128GB storage variant is expected to set you back at Rs. 37,999.

OnePlus 5- Release date:

If the previous release pattern is any indication, OnePlus 5 is expected to go on sale this month in select markets and expand to other markets in the following weeks.

OnePlus 5 is slated to be unveiled in New York on June 20. India launch is scheduled for June 22 in Mumbai.

Watch this space for the latest update on OnePlus products.