Soon after the announcement of the Google Android v8.0 Oreo update for the Pixel series and Nexus phones, many OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) including OnePlus promised to release the new chocolate-milk cookie-flavoured software to the OnePlus 3 & 3T (also the 5 series, as well).

Keeping its word, OnePlus has initiated the first stage of the process by releasing open beta version of the Android Oreo for public testers. Once installed, the users are required to send their feedback to the company; if they are any issues with the software affecting performance or detection of bugs, the company will weed out the glitches and optimise it so that the device works efficiently without any problems.

Here's how to download and install Android Oreo Open Beta to OnePlus 3 and 3T series:

Prerequisite:

Android Oreo Open Beta weighs around 1.4GB in size, so users are requested to make space for the smooth installation of software. Also, testers must have installed the required ADB (Android Debug Bridge) fastboot file in the system for flashing the firmware to the OnePlus 3 series.

Before you proceed to download and install Open Beta file to the OnePlus device, make sure to backup on the files (photos/videos/other files) to be on safer side.

Having said that, readers are advised to go through the whole tutorial to weigh out all the pros and cons, and then go ahead with the installation. If you have no technological knowledge of manual software installation, you are better off waiting for the OTA (Over The Air) update, which is far easier to install and is expected to start in late December or early January 2018.

[Disclaimer: If the step-by-step installation process is not followed properly, there are chances of the smartphone getting bricked or being permanently irreparable. IBTimes India cannot be held responsible for any damage or claims from readers if the procedure does not yield the required results or if the smartphone is bricked. Hence, users are advised to proceed with caution.]

Step 1: Reboot your phone into recovery mode. To do this, shut down your device and turn it back on while holding the power and volume down buttons simultaneously. [See the image below]

Step 2: Choose "Install from USB" option in the recovery screen, tap OK to confirm. A screen with "You are in sideload mode" will be displayed.

[Note: If you are not using the original Oxygen Recovery. View instructions for TWRP Recovery to flash OxygenOS Recovery]

Step 3: Download OnePlus 3 (Open Beta Software: HERE) or OnePlus 3T (Open Beta Software: HERE) and keep it on desktop for easy access.

Step 4: Connect the OnePlus device to PC/Mac, run following command in command prompt / terminal

For Windows: "adb sideload "

For Mac/Linux: "./adb sideload "

Once done, the phone will automatically reboots and will be upgraded to the latest software version.

What's coming in Android Oreo update?

Android Oreo brings numerous improvements over the 2016-series Android Nougat software, such as faster booting time, extended battery life, more fluid experiences to phones, latest security patches via Google Play Protect that automatically checks malware inside all the applications installed on the mobile.

Another key aspect of Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps the device to recover from constant boot loops.

Android Oreo also brings several new features such as picture-in-picture, which allows users to do two tasks simultaneously, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call. And Smart Text Selection improves copy and paste. With the help of machine learning to recognise entities on the screen — like a complete address — users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for the latest news on OnePlus products.