The Android Nougat-powered OnePlus 2 was spotted on Geekbench in March, hinting that the company might finally expedite the software testing and release the public version soon. But OnePlus neither acknowledged the testing nor promised to release Nougat for the 2015 flagship phone, leading many to believe that the company might shelve it and focus on improving software experience for the current marquee phones -- OnePlus 3 and 3T.

OnePlus 2 has once again surfaced on Geekbench with different and improved results particularly in terms of the single-core test. It scored 712 points, 112 more than last month's 600. However, the multi-core tests was a bit opposite. It managed to get 2061, 341 less compared to the previous test, reported Nashville Chatter.

Nevertheless, these results show that the company has not yet given up on the OnePlus 2 Nougat testing and hopefully will release Nougat update soon.

So, when will Android Nougat come to OnePlus 2?

If history is taken as any indication, the company will take another couple of weeks if not more and probably release the public version around mid-May.

What will Android Nougat bring to OnePlus 2?

Android Nougat brings the multi-window options, night mode, bundled notification, improved security update, enhanced battery optimisation, and several other value-added features to enhance user experience.

After OnePlus 2, will OnePlus X get Android Nougat?

Sadly, OnePlus X will not get Android Nougat, as the device's CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 does not support the Vulcan API (Application Programming Interface) of Android Nougat. This means that OnePlus X users have to continue with Android v6.0.1 Marshmallow for the rest of its life cycle.

OnePlus will release the Nougat update to the OnePlus 2 in coming months and be done with it.

Later, the company will continue to provide software service to the current flagship OnePlus 3 series for at least one more year and shift focus to OnePlus 4 (or 5) series.

[Note: As per the contract between Google and Original Equipment Manufacturers, the latter has to provide software update service for minimum of 18 months.]

Watch this space for latest news on Android Nougat release schedule and OnePlus products.