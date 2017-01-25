January 25, 2016 was a shocking day for the Mollywood entertainment industry after the news of the untimely death of versatile actress Kalpana broke. Today marks the first death anniversary of the actress, who left an indelible mark on the audience, who are yet to accept her sudden demise at the age of 50.

Watch Chithirathira song - tribute to late actress Kalpana

Young star Dulquer Salmaan, who shared screenspace with Kalpana in the blockbuster movie Charlie, which is also her last Malayalam movie, has remembered the actress on her first death anniversary. "Cannot believe it's been a year ! You're always in our thoughts and prayers Kalpana chechi," the Jomonte Suviseshangal actor posted on his Facebook page.

The National award-winning actress was found unconscious at Ebony hotel in Hyderabad, where she was working for Vamsi Paidipally's bilingual film "Oopiri," which also stars Akkineni Nagarjuna and Karthi. Though she was rushed to Apollo Hospital early in the morning, she couldn't be saved. She is believed to have suffered a heart attack.

Kalpana, who is the sister of actresses Kalaranjini and Urvashi, made her acting debut with MT Vasudevan Nair's Manju in 1983, and was known for her comic roles in Malayalam. The successful actress was also appreciated for portraying the role of Mary, who commits suicide in the Martin Prakkat directorial Charlie in 2016.

Kalpana married filmmaker Anil Kumar, but the couple called it quits in 2012. The actress is survived by her 16-year-old daughter Sreemayi, who was recently spotted attending many award ceremonies that honoured the contributions of Kalpana to the Malayalam entertainment industry.

Check out how celebrities remembered Kalpana on her first death anniversary:

Vivek Ranjit