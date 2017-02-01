One person killed and three injured at stabbing near CNN headquarters

  • February 1, 2017 18:42 IST
    By Storyful
One person is dead and another three others were injured after a stabbing attack on 31st January in Los Angles, California, near the CNN news headquarters. Margaret Stewart, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Fire Department, told the Los Angeles Times three people suffered injuries ranging from gunshot to stab wounds and taken to local hospitals.
