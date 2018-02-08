Once a couple, now strangers? It looks like Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra are not on talking terms after they broke up.

On February 7, the rumored ex-couple came under one roof to celebrate Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi's first birthday bash but they somehow avoided getting clicked with each other at the celebration.

KJo had invited his friends like Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji and Tusshar Kapoor along with their tiny tots to the party at his home.

While Alia ditched Sidharth and posed with Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor, making for a perfect girl squad, Sidharth avoided Alia and preferred getting clicked with Shweta Bachchan and a friend.

Earlier, there were reports that their common godfather Karan Johar tried playing peacemaker for Alia and Sidharth, but unfortunately things didn't go as planned.

Not only their fans, but even their friend and actress Sonakshi Sinha believes Alia and Sidharth were indeed dating, but are no longer together now.

Recently when BFFs with Vogue host Neha Dhupia asked Sonakshi to name the 'Break-up of 2018', she instantly replied "Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra".

A few days ago, Alia, who was reportedly going through a rollercoaster ride of emotions after her break-up, sought Karan Johar's advice when she called him on his radio show Calling Karan, which airs on 104.8 Ishq FM. She asked him what to do about people who are single and feel a bit lonely, like her?

KJo advised her to enjoy her own self and Alia was pretty convinced with it. She was recently seen partying with ex-boyfriend Ali Dadarkar and best friend Akansha Ranjan at their friend Kripa Mehta's wedding ceremony.

Sidharth seemed to have moved on in life as well, and was recently spotted with a mystery woman on his 33rd birthday party on January 16.

Looks like we have finally witnessed the unfortunate end of Alia and Sidharth's fairytale relationship.