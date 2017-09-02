Onam, the most auspicious 10-day celebration of Kerala, is nearing its culmination with Malayalees across the globe gearing up for Thiruvonam day, which marks the end of the joyous harvest festival of harmony and splendour.

When is it celebrated?

The annual event is celebrated from Atham to Thiruvonam in the Malayalam calendar. The festival reaches a crescendo on the 10th day, which falls on Monday, 4 September.

Why Onam?

Onam marks the home-coming of the mythical King Mahabali (Maveli), who ruled Kerala once. Myth has it that he defeated the Devas (gods) and conquered the three worlds- earth, sky and heaven. Having lost their might, the Devas sought the help of Lord Vishnu.

Though Vishnu refused to join hands with the Devas to fight Mahabali, he took the avatar of Vamana and approached the king who is known for his generosity.The king had then promised that he would not turn down any request during a yajna which he was performing. Generally, people asked for cattle, food and alms. Vamana had a deceptively simple request. He only wanted the rights over the land which he could measure in "three paces".

The king granted Vamana's wish without any hesitation. The dimunitive incarnation of Vishnu grew in size at once and covered everything Mahabali ruled over in just two paces. For the third pace, the king kneeled down and offered himself. Vamana set his foot on the head of the king and pushed him down to the netherworld (pathalam). However, Lord Vishnu granted Mahabali's wish to visit his subjects once every year and Onam marks the revisit of the virtuous ruler.

How is it celebrated?

To celebrate the day, people wear traditional attires-- Kasavu sari or mundu (dhoti). Laying flower carpet (Pookalam), Thiruvathira dance performance by women, sumptuous Onam feast (Onasadya), special games and boat race (vallam kali) mark the occasion. Besides these, tiger dance (pulikali), tug of war (vadamvali), thumbi thullal, kummati kali, Onam fight (Onathallu) also add colour to the festivities.

Pookalam

Pookalam, the flower carpet, is laid from Atham till Thiruvonam and competitions for the best design are also held.

Onasadya

On Onam, every Keralite feast on the traditional "Onasadya," served on banana leaf. There is a popular saying that one must have the Onam lunch even by selling one's property, if needed.The feast will have over a dozen delicious dishes, full with banana chips, sharkaravaratti (fried banana coated with jaggery), pappadam, puliInji, kaalan, olan, avial, sambhar, dal, erisheri, rasam, puliseri, kichadi, pachadi, various thoran, mezhukkupuratti, pickles and a variety of payasams (pudding made of milk, sugar, jaggery) served along with rice.