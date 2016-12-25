The OA has been garnering all kind of reactions from viewers and reviewers. The mixed reactions have only helped the show's popularity. Revolving around the concept of angels, The OA showcases a unique dance routine that, according to the creators, can restore life and bridge dimensions. But the question every fan has been asking is, what exactly is the routine and why specifically a dance routine?

The OA creators, Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij sit down to reveal details about khatun's dance routine. They share that the idea of dance as a dimensional passport was what prompted the whole story in the first place. The creators shared with the Rolling Stones that when they started the project, Batmanglij was discussing that "violence is kind of a uniquely cinematic thing."

"You can read a very violent passage in a novel, and it can be very impacting. But something about seeing it as a moving image on screen is more visceral and potent that way. So what is the cinematic antidote to violence? What is another language of expression that doesn't work on the page but works on the screen ... a sort of counter-balance to violence?" Marling says.

And this thought paved way for the unique movements in the show. The creators revealed that the distinctive routine was choreographed by Ryan Heffington, who has earlier worked closely with dancer Maddie Ziegler on Sia's kinetic "Chandelier" video. "You can see it in that [clip], the juxtaposition of real dancing technique and training, classical ballet and modern dance. But then there's also really mundane or super bizarre movement, a grunt or a strange motion in the eye. He just got what we were looking for on a visceral level and was able to turn it into movement, which is hard to talk about," Marling shares.

The creators have also revealed that the show stands a chance to get renewed for the second season.