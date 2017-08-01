These are hard times for smartphone manufacturers. Even biggies like Apple and Samsung have reasons to worry from their newbie rivals that are leaving no stone unturned to impress fans and disrupt the steady flow of competition. Joining the bandwagon is Nokia 9, expected to be released later this year, to have a bagful of ammunition to shoot down its rivals.

By ammunition, we mean the features that will cost rivals Apple and Samsung's upcoming flagships dearly. The so-called "Ultimate flagship" by Nokia was spotted again ahead of its official debut. Nokia 9 TA-1052 was listed on AnTuTu and GFXBench to give away insights on what the upcoming smartphone might pack to beat its rivals.

As per GFXBench listing, Nokia 9 is said to come in three variants, where TA-1004 and TA-1012 are the other models. Going by the fresh set of leaks, Nokia 9 is said to come with a 5.3-inch QHD aka 2K display, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset and Adreno 540 GPU. This information aligns with earlier reports, adding weight to the accuracy of ongoing speculations.

The listing goes on to reveal that the Nokia 9 will feature 4GB RAM and 64GB storage with microSD card support to add more storage. Contrary to earlier reports that hinted at dual camera, the latest leak suggests the Nokia 9 will sport a single-lens 12MP rear-facing camera with 4K recording.

As per the AnTuTu listing, Nokia 9 will feature 13MP sensors on front and back sides and run Android 7.1.1 Nougat. While there are some discrepancies with the megapixel count, but both listings confirm a single-lens setup and not a dual one, which is going to power the Nokia 8 smartphone.

It is not necessary that the lower count of megapixels will result in a bad camera. Take iPhones and Google Pixel for instance, which does a reasonably good job despite running low pixel cameras. Nokia's smartphone brand owner HMD Global has already struck a partnership deal with Carl Zeiss, which powered the iconic Lumia phones back in the days. Nokia 8 is expected to come with a Carl Zeiss' dual camera, and we expect some strong elements to be added in the Nokia 9's camera to justify the flagship title.

Other details such as pricing and battery configuration are still a mystery. But reports suggest the Nokia 9 will be priced €749 in European markets, Rs 44,999 in India and $699 for the US market.