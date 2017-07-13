Nokia has made a comeback to the smartphone space in a big way, thanks to HMD Global, which is carefully assessing every move so it doesn't backfire. After launching Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6, the company is rumoured to add more smartphones this year.

While Nokia 8 is one among them, there were many hopes that the smartphone would be the first flagship from the Finnish maker. But it looks like the flagship title will be worn by none other than Nokia 9.

In a fresh leak on Baidu, processors of all upcoming smartphones, including Nokia 2, Nokia 7, Nokia 8 and Nokia 9, were revealed and said to be accurate. In that case, Nokia 8 – which was recently believed to be the first flagship smartphone by Nokia this year – will be just another premium offering in the ever-growing smartphone portfolio of HMD Global.

According to the leak, Nokia 8 would feature a Snapdragon 660 chipset, contrary to the earlier report which speculated it would be powered by a Snapdragon 835 chipset. The rumour doesn't leave us hanging as it also revealed that Qualcomm's latest premium chipset will run the show for Nokia 9.

It's clear that Nokia's journey has just begun and the company has some big plans for this year.

Other than Nokia 9 and Nokia 8, Nokia is said to launch Nokia 2 and Nokia 7 smartphones to complete this year's portfolio. NokiaPowerUser spotted Nokia Android phones with Snapdragon 835, Snapdragon 660 and Snapdragon 630 at Geekbench. It's quite clear that these phones would be Nokia 9, Nokia 8 and Nokia 7, respectively.

In addition, the fresh leak also claims that Nokia 2 will come with Snapdragon 212 chipset, but there's some contradiction that it may also be powered by a new MediaTek processor. It's only a matter of time before we find that out.

Nokia and HMD Global are mum on the subject of these new phones, but their plans to expand the smartphone lineup exponentially in 2017 aren't a secret.