HMD Global Oy, earlier in the month confirmed to host product launch event on August 16 in London, which many believe it will witness the unveiling of the Nokia 8. Now, the price details of the flagship device surfaced online, revealing it will cost much less compared to rival brands.

Romanian Vodafone's official website has accidently listed the Nokia 8 for €434.81 ($510/Rs.32,682) and with inclusion of VAT (Value Added Tax), its final cost will be €517.42 ($607.22/Rs.38,891). Previously, it was pegged to cost well over €600($704/Rs.45,098), Mobilissimo reported.

If this turns out to be true, Nokia 8, which is rumoured to come with top-of-line processor and camera hardware, will give popular Samsung Galaxy S8 series, LG G6 and HTC U11, a run for their money.

Nokia 8: What we know so far

As per the information gathered so far, the upcoming Nokia 8 is said to sport uni-body design language with full-metal cover on the back. On the front, it is expected feature a 5.7-inch QHD (2K: 2560x1440p) screen with Gorilla Glass shield.

Under-the-hood, it is said house Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage.

As far as the camera is concerned, Nokia 8 is expected to come equipped with two cameras having Carl Zeiss lens and Lumia camera interface. On the front, it is expected to have either 5MP or 8MP snapper.

