HMD Global Oy, a month ago, kicked off the global Android Oreo beta programme for Nokia 6 and now, the company has finally commenced rolling out the software to registered Nokia 6 testers in India.

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global Oy confirmed the news on Twitter that Android Oreo beta for Nokia 6 is available in India. Nokia 6 owners who want to get firsthand experience of the Google's chocolate-milk cookie flavoured OS, can do so by getting registered at Nokia Beta Labs website (HERE).

Registered users are urged to share their feedback on the Android Oreo experience with the Nokia experts so that they can optimise the software and get better performance on the device.

When will Nokia 6 get Android Oreo public version?

Going by the time taken by HMD Global Oy for the Nokia 8 beta testing, the company will take a little over one month to finish the testing based on the user feedback. So, Nokia 6 users can expect to get the taste of Android Oreo before the end of January.

We are starting today Oreo Beta Labs roll out for #Nokia6 in India. I understand that some of you may have been waiting for this ?. Remember that Beta Labs is a test platform and commercial release is well on track ?. Please jump in and give us your feedback!!! — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) January 6, 2018

What's coming on Android Oreo?

Android Oreo comes with a boatload of improvements over the Android Nougat including faster booting, extend battery life by cutting down on unnecessary activities of apps in the background, more fluid experiences to phones and tablets as well as improvements in security via Google Play Protect that checks suspicious activities and malware in the application.

A praiseworthy aspect of Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps the device to recover from constant boot loops.

It also brings new features such as picture-in-picture, which allows users to do two tasks simultaneously, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call. And Smart Text Selection improves copy and paste. With the help of machine learning to recognise entities on the screen—like a complete address—users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

