After close to two months of testing, HMD Global Oy has finally commenced rolling out the Android Oreo public version to the Nokia 6.

Android Oreo update weighs around 1.659GB in size and is available to both the Nokia 6 variants—TA-1000(Chinese) and TA-1003 (Global), reported GSM Arena.

Here's how to install Oreo OTA (Over-The-Air) update on Nokia 6:

Once you get the update notification on your screen, select "Yes, I'm in." After the software is downloaded, select "Install now." After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically. Your phone is now updated.

Since the OTA roll-out process is being carried out in stages, it will take a few weeks to reach all regions. Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >>Check for the new firmware.

What's coming in Android v8.0 Oreo?

Android Oreo comes with a truckload of improvements over the previous version 7.0 Android Nougat such as faster booting, extend battery life by cutting down on unnecessary activities of apps in the background, more fluid experiences to phones and tablets as well as improvements in security via Google Play Protect that checks suspicious activities and malware in the application.

A praiseworthy aspect of Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps the device to recover from constant boot loops.

It also brings new features such as picture-in-picture, which allows users to do two tasks simultaneously, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call. And Smart Text Selection improves copy and paste. With the help of machine learning to recognise entities on the screen—like a complete address—users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

Who's next to get Android Oreo in the Nokia family?

Nokia 5 will get Android Oreo next, as the beta testing has been underway for over a month now. We expect HMD Global Oy to begin rolling out the software in coming weeks. Also, the company has announced to Nokia 3 Android Oreo public testing will go live soon and the Nokia 2 will directly get the latest Android 8.1 Go edition by the end of this quarter (March 2018).

