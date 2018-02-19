Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer at HMD Global Oy had last month confirmed the announcement of new Nokia phones at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Spain (February 26-March1). Now, key specifications of one of the phones — Nokia 4 — have surfaced online.

Tech blog Nokia Power User (NPU), citing reliable sources, has claimed that Nokia 4 will house Qualcomm's mid-range processor Snapdragon 450 and debut later this month at the prestigious Barcelona event.

There is no other information, but this is the first time we are hearing about Nokia 4's hardware, and many believe it is targeted at global markets and may not come to China like the Nokia 6 (2018).

Word on the street is that HMD Global Oy will also be unveiling Nokia 1, an entry-level Android Go series phone developed in collaboration with Google, the mid-range 2018-series Nokia 6 (international variant), an upper-mid-range Nokia 7 Plus and the flagship premium Nokia 9.

Nokia 1:

Nokia 1, which is said to be an entry-level Android Go phone series, is said to come with bare minimum hardware such as 1GB RAM (or less), 8GB internal storage, 8MP-5MP front and back cameras and probably around 2,000mAh of battery capacity.

In the leaked image, Nokia 1 is shown to have a normal screen with 16:9 aspect ratio, a camera on the back with LED flash and another one on the front.

Nokia 7 Plus:

The Nokia 7 Plus is said to sport a big 6-inch FullView screen with 18:9 aspect ratio to offer a cinematic viewing experience.

Inside, it is expected to be Google Android One series phone, meaning the device will run the pure Android software. It will come packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 4GB RAM, Android 8.0 Oreo operating system, 64GB storage with a microSD card slot, and a dual main camera.

Nokia 7+, with Android One in tow pic.twitter.com/r5sbFUxsyx — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 15, 2018

Nokia 9:

The premium Nokia 9 is expected to flaunt a 5.5-inch OLED screen with 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it will house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835/845 CPU, 4GB/6GB RAM, 128GB storage, Android Oreo software, a dual-camera (12MP+13MP) setup with Carl Zeiss lens on the rear-side and a 5MP front-snapper.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on HMD Global Oy's Nokia products.