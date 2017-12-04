Like the Nokia 8 series, HMD Global Oy has decided to the skip the Android 7.1.2 Nougat update for Nokia 3 and instead directly release the latest Oreo.

The news was confirmed by Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer, HMD Global Oy, in a reply to a Nokia 3 owner's query on Twitter over the company's firmware roll-out program for the device.

This is a good move to build a good rapport with Nokia device owners and the HMD Global Oy executive's active social media interaction with fans will spread the good word about the company's initiative. Their rivals can also take a leaf out of the move and show a similar concern to the budget device and not just focus on flagship top-end phones.

As of now, there is no word on when Nokia 3 will get Android Oreo, but the company is certain to release Google's latest OS first to Nokia 6 and Nokia 5.

Last week, Sarvikas had confirmed that he had reviewed the software for Nokia 6 and Nokia 5. The company will open the Nokia Phones Beta Lab programme for the two devices so that the interested owners can register for public testing.

When will Nokia 3 get Android Oreo?

HMD Global Oy is expected to first open Android Oreo public beta testing for Nokia 6 and the Nokia 5 series and finally release the bug-free version to the aforementioned in early January 2018.

Thanks! We will transition straight to Oreo — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) December 2, 2017

In the meantime, the company is expected to host similar beta testing for Nokia 3 in mid-December and release the clean OS in late January or early February 2018.

It has to be noted that Nokia 8, 5, 6 and 3 series phones are confirmed to get 2018-based Android P OS update, as well

What's coming on Android Oreo?

Android Oreo brings a slew of enhancements over the Android Nougat such as faster booting, extend battery life by cutting down on unnecessary activities of apps in the background, more fluid experiences to phones and tablets as well as improvements in security via Google Play Protect that checks suspicious activities and malware in the application.

It also brings new features such as picture-in-picture, which allows users to do two tasks simultaneously, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call. And Smart Text Selection improves copy and paste. With the help of machine learning to recognise entities on the screen—like a complete address—users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

A notable aspect of the Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps the device to recover from constant boot loops.

