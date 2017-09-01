Keeping true to its promise, HMD Global Oy has begun rolling out the Android 7.1.1 Nougat to the company's budget phone Nokia 3.

Juho Sarvikas, the company's chief product officer confirmed the news on Twitter that Android 7.1.1 Nougat is being rolled out to the Nokia 3, but in phases. It will take a few days for the OTA (Over-The-Air) software to reach all regions.

What's coming Android 7.1.1 update?

In addition to Google's latest security update, it comes with enhanced power saving mode, improves background management, new user-interface features including app shortcuts, circular launcher icons, enhanced Live Wallpaper, profession theme-based Emojis, GIFs sharing on messages, and image keyboard support among others.

Here's how to update OTA (Over-The-Air) firmware on your phone update:

1. Select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Got a few questions on this so wanted to confirm that #Nokia3 will receive 7.1.1 update by end of August. @nokiamobile — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) July 29, 2017

Since the OTA roll-out process is being carried out in stage, it will take a few days to reach all corners of the world. Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> check for the new firmware.

When will Nokia 8, 6, 5, 3 series get Android Oreo?

With the release of Android 7.1.1 Nougat to the Nokia 3, HMD Global Oy will now completely shift focus on releasing the Android Oreo for its devices (Nokia 8, 6, 5 and 3 series).

[Note: Nokia 8, 6 and 5 series already run Android 7.1.1 OS]

Since the company is offering pure Android software on its handsets, unlike rivals, it doesn't need to tweak or require additional time to optimise the Google's Android Oreo source code. So, owners can expect to get a taste of the Google's new chocolate-milk cookie flavoured OS on their devices before the end of October.

