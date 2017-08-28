The first half of 2017 has been special for some of the leading young stars of Malayalam entertainment industry with them welcoming their first born or second baby. While Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly and Asif Ali are blessed with baby girls, Mollywood's all-rounder Vineeth Sreenivasan recently became the father of a baby boy.

After the photos of DQ's daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan leaked online, the images of Nivin's daughter taken during her baptism ceremony have surfaced on social media. The star-studded baptism reception was attended by Mollywood celebs, including Kunchacko Boban and Suraj Venjaramoodu, among many others.

Also Check Asif Ali, Zama Mazreen's daughter's photo

The Premam actor and his wife Rinna have named their baby girl Rose Teresa, who was born on May 25. The couple also has a five year old son Daveed Pauly aka Dhadha, who is already a star on social media.

Interestingly, soon after DQ welcomed his princess, funny memes showing Daveed's reaction upon hearing the birth of his future heroine had gone viral on social media.

Nivin Pauly's upcoming films

On the actor's career front, the successful actor, who was last seen in Sidhartha Siva's directorial venture Sakhavu has handful of projects lined up for the year. His next Njandukalude Naatil Oridavela will be hitting the theatres as an Onam release on September 1. Apart from that, he also has upcoming movies, including Gautham Ramachandran's Tamil movie Richie, Shyamaprasad's Hey Jude opposite Trisha Krishnan, Dhyan Sreenivasan's Love Action Drama with Nayantara, Geetu Mohandas' Moothon and Rosshan Andrrews Kayamkulam Kochunni, to name a few.

Meanwhile, Nivin, who was criticised by many of his fans for gaining weight, looks fit in the recent photos.

Check out the photos of Rose Teresa's baptism ceremony here:

-

-

-

-

-

-